Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Richey, Margie Jean — Service at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Timbs, Mary Belle — Service at 1 p.m. Thursday at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Gagnon, Janet Marie — Service at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Paul Episcopal, New Albany
Lawhorn, Robert Lee — Service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Kraft Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
