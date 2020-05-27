Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Boyd, Thomas Jack 11 a.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Hester, Zachary M. cremation chosen with private service

Newby, Karen Dugan 12 noon Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Rowe, William "Bill" Nelson 1 p.m. today, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Stoner, Daniel Wayne memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, New Washington

HARRISON COUNTY

Schneider, Kenneth C. 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Lanesville

