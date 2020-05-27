Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Boyd, Thomas Jack 11 a.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Hester, Zachary M. cremation chosen with private service
Newby, Karen Dugan 12 noon Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Rowe, William "Bill" Nelson 1 p.m. today, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Stoner, Daniel Wayne memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, New Washington
HARRISON COUNTY
Schneider, Kenneth C. 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Lanesville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.