Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Boisseau, Carol Jean, 1 p.m. Monday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Daugherty, Richard Edward, private services with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Schiller, Norma, no services scheduled at this time, Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements
FLOYD COUNTY
Sheets Jr., Robert (Dick) L., noon Saturday, Feb. 20, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist, Floyds Knobs
VIGO COUNTY
Schott, Elza Wayne, graveside service to be held at Grandview Cemetery, Terre Haute
OUT OF STATE
Lucas, Russell T. passed away in Tampa, FL
