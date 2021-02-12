Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Boisseau, Carol Jean, 1 p.m. Monday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Daugherty, Richard Edward, private services with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Schiller, Norma, no services scheduled at this time, Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements

FLOYD COUNTY

Sheets Jr., Robert (Dick) L., noon Saturday, Feb. 20, at Wesley Chapel United Methodist, Floyds Knobs

VIGO COUNTY

Schott, Elza Wayne, graveside service to be held at Grandview Cemetery, Terre Haute

OUT OF STATE

Lucas, Russell T. passed away in Tampa, FL

