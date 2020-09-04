Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Macy, Laura Ann 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Miley, David Lee 1 p.m. Sunday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Slaughter, Bernice 1 p.m. Wednesday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Bartelt, Elizabeth R. 2 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Hardin, Dorothy Marie 1 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Jenkins, Jerry D. noon Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Sherman, Robert Ronald graveside service at Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Madison
