Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Macy, Laura Ann 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Miley, David Lee 1 p.m. Sunday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Slaughter, Bernice 1 p.m. Wednesday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Bartelt, Elizabeth R. 2 p.m. Sunday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Hardin, Dorothy Marie 1 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Jenkins, Jerry D. noon Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Sherman, Robert Ronald graveside service at Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Madison

