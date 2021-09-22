CLARK COUNTY

Cooper, Edward Culpepper “Pepper” — 2 p.m. Thursday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Craig, Hayden Alexander, 1 p.m. Saturday, at E.M Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville 

Huber, Linda Zurschmeide, 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, Starlight 

Meyers Sr., Dallas L. — no funeral or memorial service, E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Muncy, Tamera Lynn — E.M. Coots’ Sons, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Sylvester Jr., Alfred “AJ” Deon — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

VanGilder, Alissa Denise — 1 p.m. Thursday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Grube, Fredrick Lee — 2:30 p.m. Thursday, at New Albany National Cemetery, New Albany

Kruer, Leslie Ann (Allen) — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

McDonald Jr., Ernest — 11:30 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Veeneman, Friar Dismass, 11 a.m. Tuesday, Mount Saint Francis Chapel, Lafayette

OUT OF STATE

Schladant, Donald L. 10 a.m. Saturday, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Gainesville, FL

