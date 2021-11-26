CLARK COUNTY
Beickman, Stephen Dwight — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Hubbard, Elmer “Dean” — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Keith, Alice Faye — 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Miller, Susan J. — Noon Tuesday, Restoration Christian Church, Sellersburg
Sprinkle, Gerald “Jerry” R. — 1 p.m. Wednesday, Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Cunningham, William “Billy” — 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oak Street Chapel, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany
Diaz, Donald R. — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Skaggs, Anna Lee Banet — 11:30 a.m. Monday, St. Mary of the Knobs, Floyds Knobs
Moody, Dr. John Charles — 10:30 a.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Paulsen, Donald C. Jr. — 2 p.m. Monday, Naville & Seabrook, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Burgess, Beverly Marie (Roth) — 4 p.m. Saturday, at Swarens Funeral Home, Ramsey
