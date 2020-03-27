Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Day, Fred services were postponed with Adams Family Funeral Service, Henryville, entrusted with arrangements
Lynch, Mary Alice 2 to 4 p.m. visitation today, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Balmer, Karen Lynn private family graveside service was held at Atkins Chapel Cemetery, Floyds Knobs
Barton, Carole Lee (Stewart) private service with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
