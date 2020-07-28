Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Brown, Ernestine "Tina" 12 noon today, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Cross, Wendell L. and Phyllis Jo, joint celebration, 2 p.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

FLOYD COUNTY

Banet, Evelyn Marie (Schmidt) 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

Catt, Brian Patrick 11 a.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Sheets, Rex Lee 11 a.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Williams, Josephine celebration of life, noon Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Scott, Kathleen 11 a.m. Thursday, at Love Funeral Home, Palmyra

