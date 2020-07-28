Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Brown, Ernestine "Tina" 12 noon today, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Cross, Wendell L. and Phyllis Jo, joint celebration, 2 p.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
FLOYD COUNTY
Banet, Evelyn Marie (Schmidt) 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Catt, Brian Patrick 11 a.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Sheets, Rex Lee 11 a.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Williams, Josephine celebration of life, noon Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Scott, Kathleen 11 a.m. Thursday, at Love Funeral Home, Palmyra
