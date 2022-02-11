Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Adams, Ina Louise — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

DeArk, Bruce Wayne — 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Southeast Christian Church Indiana Campus, Jeffersonville

Hawkins, Kenneth — 2:30 p.m. Thursday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Kidd, Christine Ellen — 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Oak Park Baptist Church, Jeffersonville

Snider, Elnora Ceclia —11 a.m. Wednesday, at E.M.Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Arvin, Mary Ruth Monks — 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Freiberger, Sharon Sue (Byerley) — 2 p.m. Monday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

Martin, Anna — 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Peterson, Gail Marie — Noon Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Phillips, Charles Wesley — Memorial service, 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, at Trinity United Methodist Church, New Albany

Richart, Rita Carol — 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany

Roth, Edward M. — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Stottman, Anthony E. — Noon Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Weir Jr., George Melvin — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

Wheatley, Mary L. — 1 p.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Miller, Hayden John — 2 p.m. Sunday, at Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home, Corydon

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Coomer, Burma F. — 11 a.m. Monday, at Hughes-Taylor Funeral Home, Salem

OUT OF STATE

Binggeki, Mildred Darlene — Noon Saturday, at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, Louisville

Whittinghill, Betty Louise — 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 25 at National Cremation & Burial Society, Sarasota, FL

Tags

Trending Video