Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Boling, Robert Lee noon Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Daly, Gail E. noon burial Saturday, at Sellersburg Cemetery
Garbrough, Duke 10:30 a.m. Friday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Hill, Pamila 4 p.m. Wednesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Schladand, Mary Agnes 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
Shea, Margaret Ann 2 p.m. Saturday, at Wall Street United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Goforth, Catherine E. 3 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Loughmiller, Donald R. 11 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Romines, Wyatt Francisco 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Mary's Navilleton Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
