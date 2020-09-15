Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Boling, Robert Lee noon Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Daly, Gail E. noon burial Saturday, at Sellersburg Cemetery

Garbrough, Duke 10:30 a.m. Friday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

Hill, Pamila 4 p.m. Wednesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Schladand, Mary Agnes 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville

Shea, Margaret Ann 2 p.m. Saturday, at Wall Street United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Goforth, Catherine E. 3 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Loughmiller, Donald R. 11 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Romines, Wyatt Francisco 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Mary's Navilleton Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

