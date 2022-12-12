Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Buerger, Mary Jane — 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville

Nelson, Ruth Ann — No visitation or service will be held

Ross, Barry Stephen — 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville

Sutton, Rebecca S. — 2 p.m. Tuesday (today), at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Kreutzer, Robert Hugh — 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Lawrence, LaVerne — 10 a.m. Thursday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany

Lewis, Nina Mae — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Mahern, Rose Marie — Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery, New Albany

Meredith, Dorothy Ann — 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Hawks, Oda Ellis — 1 p.m. Thursday, at Loudoun Funeral Chapel, Leesburg, VA

