Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Crockett, Frank Richard 1 p.m. Thursday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Sapara, Hildegard F. 1 p.m. Friday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

FLOYD COUNTY

Cook, Cindy 10 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Reasor, Shirley A. 11 a.m. Friday, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Lanesville

