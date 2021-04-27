Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Crockett, Frank Richard 1 p.m. Thursday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Sapara, Hildegard F. 1 p.m. Friday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Cook, Cindy 10 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Reasor, Shirley A. 11 a.m. Friday, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Lanesville
