CLARK COUNTY
Doss, Melvin Leo 12 noon Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Hall, Thelma Edith private service 11 a.m. Saturday, at Adams Family Funeral Home, Henryville
Latino Jr., Peter private memorial service with E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Lang, Janice (White) 6 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Straight, Lisa Thompson 1 p.m. Saturday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Bauer, Bonnie Marie drive-thru visitation, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Peyton, Marilyn Joyce Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Stumler, Eugene private service 2 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany, live streamed on Facebook
