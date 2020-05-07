Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Doss, Melvin Leo 12 noon Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Hall, Thelma Edith private service 11 a.m. Saturday, at Adams Family Funeral Home, Henryville

Latino Jr., Peter private memorial service with E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Lang, Janice (White) 6 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Straight, Lisa Thompson 1 p.m. Saturday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Bauer, Bonnie Marie drive-thru visitation, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Peyton, Marilyn Joyce Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Stumler, Eugene private service 2 p.m. Monday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany, live streamed on Facebook

