Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Slaughter, Douglas Roy 2 p.m. Saturday, at Park Memorial United Methodist Church Life Center, Jeffersonville
Tucker, Freddie 12:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, at Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Henryville
Weatherford, Debra Rene 11 a.m. Friday, at Borden Church of Christ
FLOYD COUNTY
Balmer, Patricia L. 11 a.m. Monday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Kraemer, Gilbert F. 6 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Miller, Garnett Lee 1 p.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Osborn, Violet noon Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Reed, Donald Wayne cremation chosen with reception scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Woods, Leatrice May 10 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
