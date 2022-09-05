FLOYD COUNTY

Atkins, Loretta Theresa (Banet) — 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

Hughes, James “Buck” Louis — Noon today, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street, New Albany

McMahan, Eva L. — 2 p.m. today, Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany

Tags

Trending Video