...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT/10 PM CDT/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Indiana and Kentucky, including the following
counties, in Indiana, Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison,
Jefferson, Orange, Perry, Scott and Washington. In Kentucky,
Adair, Anderson, Barren, Bourbon, Boyle, Bullitt, Casey, Clark,
Clinton, Cumberland, Fayette, Franklin, Garrard, Green, Hardin,
Harrison, Hart, Henry, Jefferson, Jessamine, Larue, Lincoln,
Madison, Marion, Meade, Mercer, Metcalfe, Monroe, Nelson,
Nicholas, Oldham, Russell, Scott, Shelby, Spencer, Taylor,
Trimble, Washington and Woodford.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT/10 PM CDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Slow moving or stationary storm movement will enhance
localized rainfall amounts for some areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
