CLARK COUNTY

Bullerdick, Barbara Ann — noon Monday, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Clarksville

Graf, Robert "Bob" L. — 6 p.m. Monday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Pierce, Peggy — 1 p.m. Friday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

Rockett, Margie Anna Lorraine "Tootsie" Scott — noon Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Stockdell, Jewell Mae — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

May, Nora Velera (Casey) — 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Ruckman, Eloise Ann (Campbell) — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Wike, Joanne Marie — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Edwardsville United Methodist Church, Georgetown

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Armstrong, Sharon Stine — 1 p.m. Monday, at Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Madison

OUT OF STATE

Thomas, Eva Marie "Sceifers" — 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Foghorn, Panama City Beach, FL

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Matthew Kimble. Anyone with information on the deceased, contact the coroner’s office at 502-649-6677.

