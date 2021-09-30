CLARK COUNTY
Bullerdick, Barbara Ann — noon Monday, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Clarksville
Graf, Robert "Bob" L. — 6 p.m. Monday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Pierce, Peggy — 1 p.m. Friday, at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Rockett, Margie Anna Lorraine "Tootsie" Scott — noon Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Stockdell, Jewell Mae — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
May, Nora Velera (Casey) — 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Ruckman, Eloise Ann (Campbell) — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Wike, Joanne Marie — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Edwardsville United Methodist Church, Georgetown
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Armstrong, Sharon Stine — 1 p.m. Monday, at Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Madison
OUT OF STATE
Thomas, Eva Marie "Sceifers" — 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at Foghorn, Panama City Beach, FL
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Matthew Kimble. Anyone with information on the deceased, contact the coroner’s office at 502-649-6677.
