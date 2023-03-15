Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
(No obituaries were submitted for publication on Thursday, March 16)
CLARK COUNTY
Spellman, Richard Nathaniel — Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Friday, at St. John The Baptist Church, Starlight
FLOYD COUNTY
Benson, Nettie R. — noon Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
McRae, Betty Ellen — 1 p.m. Thursday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Siebert, Siegfried — Memorial service, 1 p.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Stegall, Scott Clayton — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
OUT OF TOWN
Clark, Kitty M. — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Ratterman Funeral Home, Lexington Road Chapel, Louisville
