Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Cooper, Jackee E.S. private service with Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg, entrusted with arrangements

O’Pry, Shirley, private burial with E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Thompson, Doris J. private burial with E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

FLOYD COUNTY

Carney, Patrick Edward private service with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Collier, James A. private service with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Gibson, Jula Mae (McMahan) private visitation and funeral service at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany. Celebration of Life service will be held at Colgate Baptist Church, Clarksville, at a later date

Howard, Roger Lee private service today, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Simpson, William E. private funeral service Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Shaw, Martha E. Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany, has been entrusted with arrangements

