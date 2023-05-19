Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
FLOYD COUNTY
Chinn, John William — 2 p.m. Saturday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
DeWilligen, Sandra Lee — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Fryer, Crystal Dawn — Celebration of life, 11 a.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Parr III, Ralph Igo — 4 p.m. Saturday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Perkins, Michelle A. — Service will be private with Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Potter, James H. — 11 a.m. Thursday, The Apex of Graceland Baptist Church, New Albany
Richart, William Louis —11 a.m. Tuesday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Cristine Findley. Anyone with information on the deceased, please call the Coroner’s Office at 812-285-6282.
