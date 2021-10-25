CLARK COUNTY
Elliott, Kenneth Martin — 1 p.m. Friday, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Link, Susan "Sue" Faye —Celebration of Life gathering, 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Wilcoxson Jr., John C. — 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Cairns, Betty Jane — Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Durbin, James Franklin — 12:30 p.m. Friday graveside service, New Albany National Cemetery
Gary, Marjorie Ann (Henderson) Gatton — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Grover, Anna Mae — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany
McNally, Mariam Louise — 6 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Shields, Barbara Ann — private service noon Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Snyder, Melissa L. — 2 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Williar, Flora Mae — 10 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Coddington, Jr., George Leonard "Rock" — 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Ballard Lane, New Albany
Tanner, Paul W. — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Lanesville
NEXT OF KIN
Floyd County Chief Deputy Coroner Abby Lemme is seeking the next of kin for Kevin Keal, a 71-year-old male born Aug. 3, 1950. Anyone with information on the deceased, call the coroner’s office at 812-948-5478
