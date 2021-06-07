Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Preuss, Carol Jean 11 a.m. Friday, at St. John the Baptist Church, Starlight
FLOYD COUNTY
Beeler, Margie 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Bensing Jr., John A. "Spank" 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Norrington, Kenneth William 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Perry, Joyce Elaine 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Wells, Gary L. 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, at 10645 Malinee Ott Road, Georgetown
NEXT OF KIN
Floyd County Corner’s office is seeking the next of kin for Michael T. Ben, White male, age 70, who died May 24, 2021. Last known residence being on 15th Street in New Albany. Anyone with information on Mr. Ben’s family, please contact the coroners office at 812-948-5478.
