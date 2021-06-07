Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Preuss, Carol Jean 11 a.m. Friday, at St. John the Baptist Church, Starlight

FLOYD COUNTY

Beeler, Margie 11 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Bensing Jr., John A. "Spank" 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Norrington, Kenneth William 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Perry, Joyce Elaine 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany

Wells, Gary L. 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, at 10645 Malinee Ott Road, Georgetown

NEXT OF KIN

Floyd County Corner’s office is seeking the next of kin for Michael T. Ben, White male, age 70, who died May 24, 2021. Last known residence being on 15th Street in New Albany. Anyone with information on Mr. Ben’s family, please contact the coroners office at 812-948-5478.

