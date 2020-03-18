Service Directory
Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune
CLARK COUNTY
Canter, Martha "Jane" private family service Friday at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Sheckles, Robert Oliver private burial in Eastern Cemetery, Jeffersonville,
FLOYD COUNTY
Ell, Wilma Louise (Pamplin) 11 a.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Hall, Allison memorial gathering to be held at a later date with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Lewis, Carol Jean 10 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Malette, Serge Andre cremation chosen with private service at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Morris, Pamela A. (Beswick) 1 p.m. today, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Graham III, Hubert Dale 1 p.m. Saturday, at Matthysse Kuiper DeGraaf Funeral Home, Trufant, MI
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Jennie Mortarotti. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.
