Service Directory

Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune

CLARK COUNTY

Canter, Martha "Jane" private family service Friday at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Sheckles, Robert Oliver private burial in Eastern Cemetery, Jeffersonville,

FLOYD COUNTY

Ell, Wilma Louise (Pamplin) 11 a.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Hall, Allison memorial gathering to be held at a later date with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Lewis, Carol Jean 10 a.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Malette, Serge Andre cremation chosen with private service at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Morris, Pamela A. (Beswick) 1 p.m. today, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Graham III, Hubert Dale 1 p.m. Saturday, at Matthysse Kuiper DeGraaf Funeral Home, Trufant, MI

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Jennie Mortarotti. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.

Tags

Recommended for you