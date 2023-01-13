Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Finney, Marlene Joyce — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Augustine Church, Jeffersonville
Lloyd, Anna B. — 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Adams, Barbara Jean — Memorial service noon Saturday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Smith, Robert "Bob" O. — 11 a.m. Monday at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Watkins, Irma Vercille — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Silver Street United Methodist Church, New Albany
MONROE COUNTY
Morrison, Timothy Marshall — 4 p.m. Friday, at First United Church, Bloomington
OUT OF STATE
Rushing, Stacie Jo — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Anderson Family Funeral Home, Brighton, IL
