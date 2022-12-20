Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Conway, Terry E. — Noon Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Stein, Mary Lee Williams — 4 p.m. Wednesday (today), at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
FLOYD COUNTY
Huffines, Cora M. — Memorial service, 2 p.m. Wednesday (today), at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Huffman, Charlie David — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Kennedy, Peggy — Celebration of life, 1 p.m. Wednesday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Shultz, James William — 11 a.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Whitson, Lloyd Dale — 11 a.m. Wednesday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
