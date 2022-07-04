Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Harlow, Linda L. — Graveside service for family and friends will be 10 a.m., Saturday, July 9 at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville
Noll, Gerald J. — Mass at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, 11 a.m., Wednesday, St. Joe
FLOYD COUNTY
Adamson, Deanna “Charlene” — 2 p.m. Friday, July 15, at Charlestown Road Church of Christ, New Albany
Malone, Janet — 5 p.m. Tuesday(today), Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany
