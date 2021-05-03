Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Bohannon, Dennis E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements, cremation chosen with no service

Grimes, Jacquelyn Faye 1 p.m. Thursday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

Lievers, Karen Elaine 1 p.m. Wednesday, at First Southern Baptist Church, Clarksville

FLOYD COUNTY

King, Elbert Lee 2 p.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Morgan, Margaret Ann 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Oltman, Patricia Ann "Pat" (Lausman) 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Sprigler, Everett L. "Sonny" 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

OUT OF STATE

Fresh, Jacqueline Finch 11 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Anchorage, KY.

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is looking for the next of kin for Deborah Rae Geary. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.

Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany is looking for the next of kin for Karen Mann (67) who passed away on April 29, 2021. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact Kraft Funeral Service at 812-981-2410.

