Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Clark, Wilma L. 2 p.m. July 16 Versailles Baptist Church, Scott Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

Maloney, Doris Marie 11 a.m. Friday, St. Luke’s United Church of Christ, Jeffersonville

Waddell, Daniel Lydon 6 p.m. Friday, Legacy Funeral Center Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Andres, Denice (Day) 9 a.m. Saturday, St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyd Knobs

Hutchinson, Sarah Danielle noon Friday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany

Jacobi, Judy Ann (Shea) celebration of life to be held at a later date

Kost, Dolores M. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Scott, Keith Alan 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Oak Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Rake, Gilbert J. 10 a.m. ET Friday, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Naples, FL

