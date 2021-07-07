Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Clark, Wilma L. 2 p.m. July 16 Versailles Baptist Church, Scott Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
Maloney, Doris Marie 11 a.m. Friday, St. Luke’s United Church of Christ, Jeffersonville
Waddell, Daniel Lydon 6 p.m. Friday, Legacy Funeral Center Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Andres, Denice (Day) 9 a.m. Saturday, St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyd Knobs
Hutchinson, Sarah Danielle noon Friday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
Jacobi, Judy Ann (Shea) celebration of life to be held at a later date
Kost, Dolores M. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Scott, Keith Alan 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Oak Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Rake, Gilbert J. 10 a.m. ET Friday, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Naples, FL
