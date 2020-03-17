Service Directory
Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune
CLARK COUNTY
Canter, Martha "Jane" private family service Friday at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Morris, Pamela A. (Beswick) 1 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Klueh, Karen A. 10 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Graham III, Hubert Dale 1 p.m. Saturday, at Matthysse Kuiper DeGraaf Funeral Home, Trufant, MI
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Jennie Mortarotti. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.
