Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune

CLARK COUNTY

Canter, Martha "Jane" private family service Friday at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Morris, Pamela A. (Beswick) 1 p.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Klueh, Karen A. 10 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Graham III, Hubert Dale 1 p.m. Saturday, at Matthysse Kuiper DeGraaf Funeral Home, Trufant, MI

NEXT OF KIN

Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Jennie Mortarotti. Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact the coroner's office at 502-649-6677.

