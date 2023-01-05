Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Clyatt, Brian — 6 p.m. Friday (today), at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Theis, Dorothy Tuley — 1 p.m. Friday (today), at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville

Williams II, Joey — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Christ Gospel Church, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Ernstberger, Mary Ruth — 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, New Albany

Harris, Margie C — 11 a.m. Monday, at Edwardsville United Methodist Church, New Albany

Robbins, Norma Frances  — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Utz, Mickey — 7 p.m. Friday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Watson, Earl Timothy  — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Ketterer, Theresa Antoinette (Hardy) — 10 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, Louisville

