Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Coleman, Wanda H. — Services 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), First Southern Baptist Church, Clarksville
Ridener, Juanita Marie — Services 11 a.m. Wednesday, Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Scott, Edward Levi — Services 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), Wesley United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Baker, Russell Gerard — Visitation, 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Dotts, Sheila S. — Services 6 p.m. Thursday, Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany
Jenks, Pearl “Patty” — Memorial Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany
Townsend, Chief William C. — Mass Wednesday, May 3, 10 a.m., Our Lady of Perpetual Help, New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.