Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Stoner, Daniel W. 11 a.m. Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, New Washington
Thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms early, then becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: May 25, 2020 @ 6:24 pm
Visitation:1:00pm-8:00pm, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany). Funeral Service:11:00am, Thursday at the funeral home. Burial: Walnut Ridge Cemetery. www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.