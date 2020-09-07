Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune. 

CLARK COUNTY

Forsee, David C. 11 a.m. Thursday at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville 

Pangburn, Gregory S. 3 p.m. Saturday at Safe Harbor Christian Church, Memphis 

FLOYD COUNTY

Bowman, Gregory E. 6 p.m. Thursday at Oak Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany 

Shea, Taylor M. 7 p.m. Tuesday at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home in Georgetown. 

Stoy, Dennis R. 11 a.m. Thursday at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany 

Tags

Recommended for you