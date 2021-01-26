Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Vest, Cecil Wesley 1 p.m. Thursday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
FLOYD COUNTY
Kahl, Sheila Ann private service Wednesday, with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Mayfield, Donald R. private service Wednesday, with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Shelton, Jerry 11 a.m. Friday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
Stapp, Charles "Denny" 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
