Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Clark, Doris L. burial in Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville entrusted with arrangements

Dehn, Joyce 1 p.m. Saturday at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany

Ellis, Donald H. 1 p.m. Thursday, at E.M.Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Lilly, Nellie noon Saturday at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Brewer, Betty L. 11 a.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Jones, Ronald H. memorial service, 1 p.m. Saturday, at American Legion Post, Jeffersonville

Underhill, George William, private services 2 p.m. Saturday, livestreamed at https://www.pscp.tv/navilleseabrook, Naville & Seabrook entrusted with arrangements

 

