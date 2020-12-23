Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Clark, Doris L. burial in Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville entrusted with arrangements
Dehn, Joyce 1 p.m. Saturday at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany
Ellis, Donald H. 1 p.m. Thursday, at E.M.Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Lilly, Nellie noon Saturday at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Brewer, Betty L. 11 a.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Jones, Ronald H. memorial service, 1 p.m. Saturday, at American Legion Post, Jeffersonville
Underhill, George William, private services 2 p.m. Saturday, livestreamed at https://www.pscp.tv/navilleseabrook, Naville & Seabrook entrusted with arrangements
