Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Cooke, Larry "Joe" 3 p.m. Saturday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Goode, Judie Faye 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

McBride, Mary Virginia 10 a.m Monday, St. Anthony Catholic Church, Clarksville

FLOYD COUNTY

Eiler, James T. 11 a.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Rogers, Patricia O. 1 p.m. Saturday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Hoehn, Bertha 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. Michael’s Church, Bradford

