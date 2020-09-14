CLARK COUNTY
Hill, Pamila 4 p.m. Wednesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Schladand, Mary Agnes 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
Shea, Margaret Ann 2 p.m. Saturday, at Wall Street United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Hawks, Peggy Ann Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Loughmiller, Donald R. 11 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Romines, Wyatt Francisco 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Mary's Navilleton Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
OUT OF STATE
Holtman, Janice L. 12 noon Wednesday, at The Cathedral of the Assumption, Louisville
