CLARK COUNTY

Hill, Pamila 4 p.m. Wednesday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Schladand, Mary Agnes 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville

Shea, Margaret Ann 2 p.m. Saturday, at Wall Street United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Hawks, Peggy Ann Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Loughmiller, Donald R. 11 a.m. Thursday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Romines, Wyatt Francisco 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Mary's Navilleton Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

OUT OF STATE

Holtman, Janice L. 12 noon Wednesday, at The Cathedral of the Assumption, Louisville

