Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
No obituaries were submitted for publication for Thursday, Feb. 9
CLARK COUNTY
Chapman, Nina Jean (Bridgewater) — 6 p.m. Friday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Daniel, Robert “Robbie” C. — 11 a.m. Friday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
Lentz, Elizabeth Ann — Noon Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Means, Duval Ray — 11 a.m. Friday, at Cherry Street Church of Christ, New Albany
Spurlock, C.B. “Columbus” — Noon Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
