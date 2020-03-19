Service Directory

Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune

FLOYD COUNTY

Ell, Wilma Louise (Pamplin) 11 a.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Rodewig, Kolten Michael graveside service, noon Monday, at Davis Cemetery, New Albany

Summers, Edward Earl private service at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Graham III, Hubert Dale 1 p.m. Saturday, at Matthysse Kuiper DeGraaf Funeral Home, Trufant, MI

