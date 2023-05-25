Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Kelley, Ronald Lee — 11 a.m. Friday (today), at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Clarksville
FLOYD COUNTY
Kelley, Lynn G. — Celebration of Life service will be at 4 p.m., Friday (today), at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Meredith, Mabel L. — Noon Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Parris, Susan Dean — Celebration of Life, noon to 4 p.m at Knights of Columbus Hall, New Albany
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.