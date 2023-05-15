Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Byers, Mary Lou — 11 a.m. Tuesday (today), at First Christian Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Chinn, John William — 2 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
Schultz, Shirley A. — 6 p.m. Friday, at St. Mark's United Church of Christ, New Albany
Stilger, Norma Lee — 10 a.m. Thursday, at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Georgetown
Troncin, Dorothy L. (Davis) — 10 a.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Miller, Betty Ellwanger — Noon Tuesday (today), at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, Ocala, FL
NEXT OF KIN
Clark County Coroner Billy Scott is seeking the next of kin for Cristine Findley, Brian Moran and Joel Sams. Anyone with information on the deceased, please call the Coroner’s Office at 812-285-6282.
The Floyd County Coroner’s Office is seeking next of kin information on Elsie M. Allen, 67-year-old white female with last known residence in Harrison County. If you have information please contact the Floyd County Coroner’s Office 812-948-5478.
