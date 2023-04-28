Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Evans, Nadine — Respecting Nadine's wishes, cremation has been chosen, Garr Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
Coleman, Wanda H. — Services 11 a.m. Tuesday, First Southern Baptist Church, Clarksville
Ridener, Juanita Marie — Services 11 a.m. Wednesday, Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Scott, Edward Levi — Services 11 a.m. Tuesday, Wesley United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville
Waterman, David Michael — Service 11 a.m. Monday, Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Fenley, Michael — 10 a.m. Saturday (today), at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, Ballard Lane, New Albany
Hamilton, Dorothy Joann (Moore) — Services last week at Kraft Funeral Services, New Albany
Jenks, Pearl "Patty" — Memorial Service 2 p.m. Wednesday, Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany
Juhasz, Paul J.— No viewing, private mass and burial at later date
McCullum, Finnley — Mass 11 a.m. Saturday (today), Holy Family Church, New Albany
Stemle, David Louis — Services 2 p.m. Monday, Kraft Funeral Service, New Albany
Townsend, Chief William C. — Mass Wednesday, May 3, 10 a.m., Our Lady of Perpetual Help, New Albany
