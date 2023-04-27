Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Taylor, Freleand “Dean” — Funeral service, 11 a.m. Friday (today), Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Caswell, Kermit W. — Funeral service, 11 a.m. Friday (today), Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany

Fenley, Michael — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, Ballard Lane, New Albany

Juhasz, Paul J.— No viewing, private mass and burial at later date

Lung, Vivian Louise (Brown) — Funeral mass, 11 a.m. Friday (today), St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs

McCullum, Finnley — Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, Holy Family Church, New Albany

Townsend, Chief William C. — Mass Wednesday, May 3, 10 a.m., Our Lady of Perpetual Help, New Albany

Trending Video