Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Taylor, Freleand “Dean” — Funeral service, 11 a.m. Friday (today), Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Caswell, Kermit W. — Funeral service, 11 a.m. Friday (today), Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road, New Albany
Fenley, Michael — 10 a.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, Ballard Lane, New Albany
Juhasz, Paul J.— No viewing, private mass and burial at later date
Lung, Vivian Louise (Brown) — Funeral mass, 11 a.m. Friday (today), St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
McCullum, Finnley — Mass 11 a.m. Saturday, Holy Family Church, New Albany
Townsend, Chief William C. — Mass Wednesday, May 3, 10 a.m., Our Lady of Perpetual Help, New Albany
