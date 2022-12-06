Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Balmer, Sue Ann — 1:30 p.m. Wednesday (today), at Chapman Funeral Home, Clarksville
Thompson, James “Jim” D. — 10 a.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Vogt Jr., Samuel Harlan — Memorial service 2 p.m. Saturday, at Wall Street United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Heazlitt, Judith — Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, New Albany
Peters, Luetta Gay (McDaniel) —10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Vincent Sr., Ronald Ray — 6 p.m. Friday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Wathen, Paula C. — 1 p.m. Friday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Wolford, Mary Catherine Osbourn — 11 a.m. Saturday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
