CLARK COUNTY
Boyd, Christopher Eugene private service with E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Davidson, Dorothy L. 1 p.m. today, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Dean Sr., Edward Joseph private graveside service at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Doss, Melvin Leo 12 noon Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Hall, Thelma Edith private service 11 a.m. Saturday, at Adams Family Funeral Home, Henryville
Lang, Janice (White) 6 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Lewman, Cash Richard private graveside service today, memorial service to be held at a later date with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Schwartz, Darlene Marie private service today, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Williams, Malcolm Xavier Ray, Legacy Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
FLOYD COUNTY
Bauer, Bonnie Marie drive-thru visitation, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Gettelfinger, Joanne (Koetter) private service at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Tolliver, Virginia Lee (Warman) private service at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Young, William A. private service Friday with Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.