Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Boyd, Christopher Eugene private service with E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Davidson, Dorothy L. 1 p.m. today, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Dean Sr., Edward Joseph private graveside service at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Doss, Melvin Leo 12 noon Saturday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Hall, Thelma Edith private service 11 a.m. Saturday, at Adams Family Funeral Home, Henryville

Lang, Janice (White) 6 p.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Lewman, Cash Richard private graveside service today, memorial service to be held at a later date with Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

Schwartz, Darlene Marie private service today, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Williams, Malcolm Xavier Ray, Legacy Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements

FLOYD COUNTY

Bauer, Bonnie Marie drive-thru visitation, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Gettelfinger, Joanne (Koetter) private service at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Tolliver, Virginia Lee (Warman) private service at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

Young, William A. private service Friday with Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements

Tags

Recommended for you