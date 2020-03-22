Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune
CLARK COUNTY
Scott, Hazel C. private visitation with Garr Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
Watson Sr., Joseph William 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany
FLOYD COUNTY
Eiler, Jerry Daniel private celebration, Kraft Funeral Service in charge of arrangements
Montague, Viola (Lilly) services at a later day with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions in charge of arrangements
Reed, Juanita Ruth Wright visitation private with Kraft Funeral Service in charge of arrangements
Scharlow, Donna Mae Lee services private with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes in charge of arrangements
OUT OF STATE
Ball, Juanice Ball 1 p.m. Tuesday at Fort Myers Memorial Garden, Fla.
Baxter, John G. graveside service at 12 p.m. Wednesday at Sellersburg Cemetery
