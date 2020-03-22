Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune

CLARK COUNTY

Scott, Hazel C. private visitation with Garr Funeral Home in charge of arrangements

Watson Sr., Joseph William 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, New Albany

FLOYD COUNTY

Eiler, Jerry Daniel private celebration, Kraft Funeral Service in charge of arrangements

Montague, Viola (Lilly) services at a later day with Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions in charge of arrangements

Reed, Juanita Ruth Wright visitation private with Kraft Funeral Service in charge of arrangements

Scharlow, Donna Mae Lee services private with Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes in charge of arrangements

OUT OF STATE

Ball, Juanice Ball 1 p.m. Tuesday at Fort Myers Memorial Garden, Fla.

Baxter, John G. graveside service at 12 p.m. Wednesday at Sellersburg Cemetery

