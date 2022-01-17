CLARK COUNTY
Estridge, Lois Elaine — 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Hosea Jr., Froman “David” — 6 p.m. Tuesday, at E.M. Coots’ Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Malott, Mary Rose (Campbell) — 2 p.m. Tuesday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Joe Hill Chapel), Sellersburg
Miller, Marina Rose — 6 p.m. Wednesday, at E.M. Coots Sons’ Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Rudy, Janet Lynn — 11 a.m. Friday, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, New Albany. Kraft Funeral Services in charge of arrangements
Salmon, Hazel F. — 11 a.m. Thursday, Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Thompson, David Lee — 5 p.m. Thursday, Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
FLOYD COUNTY
Bailey, Helen I. — 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Duffy, Willa Jean (Foster) — 11 a.m. Thursday, at Holy Family Catholic Church, New Albany
Gustafson, Donald Allan — 10 a.m. Thursday, Trinity United Methodist Church, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes in charge of services
Keller, Douglas "Doug" Ray — Memorial visitation 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, Kraft Funeral Service New Albany
Millea Sr., Thomas Graf — noon Tuesday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Albany
Richard, Lester Donald — 3 p.m. Friday, St. John Paul II Catholic Church, New Albany. Kraft Funeral Services in charge of arrangements
Selfridge, Gary W. — 10 a.m. Thursday, Spring Street Chapel of Kraft Funeral Services, New Albany
JOHNSON COUNTY
McCOMAS, HENRIETTA — 1 p.m. Wednesday, Forest Lawn Funeral Home, Greenwood, IN
