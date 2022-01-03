CLARK COUNTY
Isgrigg, Allen Lee — 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Legacy Funeral Center, Jeffersonville
Paul, Cecilia Faith — Memorial service to be announced at a later date
VanGilder, Helen Jane — Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville, entrusted with arrangements
Wathen, Mary Jo — 11 a.m. Thursday, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Jeffersonville
Wilson, Sheila A. (Lawhorn) — 1 p.m. Saturday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany
FLOYD COUNTY
Allen, Alfred A. —11 a.m. Thursday, at Kraft Funeral Services, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Baylor, Jerry Edwin — Arrangements are pending with Kraft Funeral Services, Spring Street Chapel, New Albany, entrusted with arrangements
Bulleit, Daniel Allen — 4 p.m. Sunday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
Hess, Gloria Ursula Johnson — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany
Koetter, Thomas C. — 10 a.m. Wednesday, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Floyds Knobs
Lee, Diana Ott — Memorial service will be announced at a later date
Michell, Margie — 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Oak Street Chapel, New Albany
Sinex, Emma Alice — 1 p.m. Wednesday, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, New Albany
