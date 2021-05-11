Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Carroll, Raymond J. noon Friday, at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Collings, Jay A. 10 a.m. Thursday, at Northside Christian Church, New Albany

Cullen, Kenneth Richard 11 a.m. Saturday, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church (St. Paul Campus), Sellersburg

Faith, Lewis E. 1 p.m. Friday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Holland, Matthew Scott Celebration of Life, 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, at Culbertson Baptist Church, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Swafford, Beverly Ann 3 p.m. Wednesday at Decatur Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Decatur, TN

NEXT OF KIN

Spring Valley Funeral Home, New Albany, is looking for the next of kin for Kenneth Lindsey, 61, of New Albany. He was born Feb. 3, 1960.

Anyone with information on the deceased, please contact Spring Valley Funeral Home at 812-941-8477/

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you