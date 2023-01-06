Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:
CLARK COUNTY
Adams, Susan E. — Private burial will take place at a later date at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville
Williams II, Joey — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Christ Gospel Church, Jeffersonville
FLOYD COUNTY
Barton, Karen Gaye — Memorial service 7 p.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Ernstberger, Mary Ruth — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, New Albany
Green, Susan Lea — Private service was held
Harris, Margie C — 11 a.m. Monday, at Edwardsville United Methodist Church, New Albany
Robbins, Norma Frances — 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Singleton, Robert E. — 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany
Sorg, Wilma S. — 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Watson, Earl Timothy — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
OUT OF STATE
Ketterer, Theresa Antoinette (Hardy) — 10 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, Louisville
