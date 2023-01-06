Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune:

CLARK COUNTY

Adams, Susan E.   — Private burial will take place at a later date at Walnut Ridge Cemetery, Jeffersonville

Williams II, Joey — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at Christ Gospel Church, Jeffersonville

FLOYD COUNTY

Barton, Karen Gaye  — Memorial service 7 p.m. Monday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market  Street Chapel, New Albany

Ernstberger, Mary Ruth — 11 a.m. Saturday (today), at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, New Albany

Green, Susan Lea  — Private service was held

Harris, Margie C — 11 a.m. Monday, at Edwardsville United Methodist Church, New Albany

Robbins, Norma Frances — 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Singleton, Robert E.  — 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, Market Street Chapel, New Albany

Sorg, Wilma S.  — 6 p.m. Tuesday, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Watson, Earl Timothy — 11 a.m. Tuesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

OUT OF STATE

Ketterer, Theresa Antoinette (Hardy) — 10 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, Louisville

