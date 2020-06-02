Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.

CLARK COUNTY

Hartz, Jerome Douglas, 10 a.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Schmitz, Rebecca "Becky" Carle 11 a.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Shrewsbury, Howard F. 1 p.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg

Smith, Keith Michael memorial service, 1 p.m. today, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville

Somerville, Rodney Keefe 2 p.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown

Wilson, Robert Thomas graveside service, 11 a.m. Friday, at Silver Creek Cemetery, Sellersburg

FLOYD COUNTY

Bonomo, Rhonda A. private service Friday at Naville & Seabook Funeral Homes, New Albany

Ricke, Rita J. 10 a.m. Saturday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, New Albany

Stemle, James W. 3 p.m. today, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany

Sullivan Jr., James Edward 6 p.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany

HARRISON COUNTY

Mayfield, George Daniel 11 a.m. Friday, at Antioch Church, Lanesville

Tags

Recommended for you