Upcoming funeral services listed alphabetically from death notices published in the News and Tribune.
CLARK COUNTY
Hartz, Jerome Douglas, 10 a.m. Saturday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Schmitz, Rebecca "Becky" Carle 11 a.m. Thursday, at Scott Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Shrewsbury, Howard F. 1 p.m. Friday, at Garr Funeral Home, Sellersburg
Smith, Keith Michael memorial service, 1 p.m. today, at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home, Jeffersonville
Somerville, Rodney Keefe 2 p.m. Friday, at Grayson Funeral Home, Charlestown
Wilson, Robert Thomas graveside service, 11 a.m. Friday, at Silver Creek Cemetery, Sellersburg
FLOYD COUNTY
Bonomo, Rhonda A. private service Friday at Naville & Seabook Funeral Homes, New Albany
Ricke, Rita J. 10 a.m. Saturday, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, New Albany
Stemle, James W. 3 p.m. today, at Kraft Funeral Service, Charlestown Road Chapel, New Albany
Sullivan Jr., James Edward 6 p.m. Thursday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, New Albany
HARRISON COUNTY
Mayfield, George Daniel 11 a.m. Friday, at Antioch Church, Lanesville
